OPPO Becomes Largest Smartphone Brand in China – Counterpoint

According to the latest report revealed by Counterpoint Research, OPPO has become the largest smartphone brand in China for the first time ever. This January OPPO captured 21% of the Chinese market, placing it on top. Vivo took the second position with 20% market share. tied with the ailing Huawei. Behind that are Apple, Xiaomi and Huawei at 16% share.

The market share of OPPO in January increased by 33% compared to December and 26% year on year increase. During the last quarter of 2020, 65% of 5G smartphones sold in China. That’s the reason, Huawei was unable to maintain its position in the Chinese market.

China Smartphone Shipments Market Share (%) Brands 2019Q3 2019Q4 2020Q1 2020Q2 2020Q3 2020Q4 Huawei* 40% 35% 41% 46% 43% 30% vivo 19% 17% 17% 16% 18% 18% OPPO 18% 16% 15% 16% 16% 16% Xiaomi 8% 9% 11% 10% 13% 13% Apple 8% 14% 9% 8% 8% 8% realme 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2% Others 6% 9% 6% 4% 2% 13% * Huawei includes HONOR

OPPO gained most of the market share after the successful launch of the Reno5 mid-ranger and the affordable A-series. On the other hand, Huawei’s decline has been beneficial for Xiaomi too. Xiaomi is working great through online business. OPPO and vivo are also doing better in offline sales.

Huawei can source 4G chips, but for 5G phones, it has to rely on the chips it stockpiled before the trade restrictions came into effect. So, Huawei has shifted its focus to the premium market where profit margins are higher. The other main reason for Huawei’s decline is the sale of Honor also led to a sharp decline in market share.

