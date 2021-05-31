OPPO becomes one of the first partners of pan-industry Eco Rating labelling scheme created by leading operators

The leading global smart device brand OPPO takes a new step towards its mission of “Technology for mankind. Kindness for the world” by being one of the first to join a new pan-industry Eco Rating labeling scheme in hopes to create a more sustainable future. Starting from June 2021, this scheme will roll out across Europe to help consumers identify and compare the most sustainable smartphones. Thus, raising awareness of environmental protection and sustainability.

The Eco Rating initiative has been created jointly by five of Europe’s leading mobile operators, respectively Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefónica, Telia Company, and Vodafone. The purpose is to provide truthful and accurate information regarding the environmental impact of the production, usage, transportation, and disposal of smartphones and feature phones.

To support this initiative, as one of the first participators, OPPO also contributed data and insights to help the Eco Rating apply a just, objective, and consistent evaluation methodology composed of 19 different criteria, culminating in a single final score for each device. Following the detailed assessment, each smartphone handset is given an overall Eco Rating score out of a maximum of 100 to demonstrate the environmental performance of the device across its entire life cycle. The Eco Rating label for mobile devices emphasizes five aspects: Durability, repairability, recyclability, climate efficiency, and resource efficiency.

Besides collaborating with industry partners, OPPO holds itself responsible for building a more sustainable world and takes other initiatives to create a better future for everyone. The company now adopts more sustainable production processes, spanning from designing, packaging, upgrading to material processing and more. Compared to 2019, OPPO recycled 13 times more products by weight in 2020. Further speaking, renewable materials play a huge role now. For example, OPPO’s packaging is made from 45% renewable fibres. Meanwhile, OPPO reduced 42.7% of its general waste and 20% indirect greenhouse gas emissions in 2020.

Aside from contributing to creating a healthier environment, these initiatives also help OPPO gain positive recognition from consumers and partners. The company has already achieved considerable market growth and gained footholds in several markets since entering the Western European market three years ago. According to IDC and Canalys, OPPO’s smartphone shipments increased by 153% YoY in Europe, securing its Top 4 position in the region.

When it comes to making meaningful and lasting impacts on sustainability, it requires long-term planning and perseverance. Looking forward, OPPO will continue to work with partners across the industry to contribute more to environment protection and create a brighter future for people worldwide.