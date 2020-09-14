OPPO brings ColorOS 11 beta for Find X and Reno series

It’s nice to see OPPO launching an Android 11 public beta program. The Find X2 Pro is on an even footing with the best Android phones available today, and although app upgrades have been a challenge for OPPO in the past, it has made considerable improvements in this area.

For Oppo, ColorOS 7 was a big move forward, as it edged closer to selling Android with the manner it was used and looked, and away from commonly seen heavily personalized models. Oppo has listened to reviews and retains the fundamentals of Android in discussions with people using its tablets, from gesture controls and the Gboard keys to the Settings screen and notification panel, intact

ColorOS 11 will loop the sounds together to create a single rhythm for these alerts, so that they don’t get too distractive. ColorOS 11 is based on Android 11 and contains all new privacy enhancements including configurations for app permissions, Private Device, and Screen Lock.

Ppo says Find X2 Pro, Find X2, and Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Version will see the upgrade in December, with theater phones rolling in and out during the first three months of 2021. 28 Oppo phones have ColorOS 11 in all