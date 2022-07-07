Oppo ColorOS 12 Rollout Timeline Surfaced Online For Q3 2022

OPPO officially announced the all-new ColorOS 12 operating system for its global users back in 2021. It provides its users a seamless experience that’s closer to stock Android 12. Furthermore, ColorOS 12 introduces an all-new inclusive UI, smoother performance, and rich features that help boost your everyday productivity. Oppo is already rolling out the ColorOS 12 update for multiple smartphones right now. Together with that, the company has also announced ColorOS 12 Rollout Timeline For Q3 2022.

Here Is Everything you Need To Know About Oppo ColorOS 12 Rollout Timeline

ColorOS is the operating system skin that runs on top of Android OS from Google based on Android 12. It is one of the most stable Android 12-based updates in the market right now. Oppo has worked on reducing the bloatware and has made the experience cleaner for the users. Using this skin on flagship devices of Oppo is surely a great experience. In addition to that, Oppo is also working on ColorOS 13 based on Android 13. However, there had been no words regarding the global rollout of this update yet.

Chinese tech manufacturing giant has recently announced the ColorOS 12 rollout timeline for Q3 2022. If you are an Oppo smartphone owner, then check out down below when will your phone get ColorOS 12:

Oppo will start rolling out the update for F21 Pro 5G as well from 22 July 2022.

The Oppo A55 and A16 will get the ColorOS 12 update starting from 23 July 2022.

It is rolling out to Find X2, Reno7 Pro 5G, Reno7 5G, Reno6 Pro 5G, Reno6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition, Reno6 5G, Reno5 Pro 5G, Reno4 Pro, Reno3 Pro, Reno 10x Zoom, F19 Pro+, F19 Pro, F19, F19s, F17 Pro, F17, K10, A96, A76, A74 5G, A53s 5G, and the A53 nowadays.

If you are an Oppo user then you can check for updates manually by going to the settings app and searching for the software update. If the smartphone is up to date, you will see no update. However, if it is not then there will be an update, you can download and install it from there. Oppo is rolling out the latest ColorOS 12 in a staged manner. If your phone is on the list and hasn’t received the update yet. Don’t worry! It will soon make its way to your Oppo Phone.

