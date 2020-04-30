Oppo ColorOS Global Monthly Active Users Surpass 350 Million

The operating system in smartphones of Chinese manufacturer Oppo is the ColorOS. This system is the company’s deep integration skin on top of the Android system. Oppo lately announced that the global monthly active users of the ColorOS have reached the 350 million mark. It is fascinating to see that Oppo’s ColorOS has more monthly active users than the famous MIUI operating system which has 310 million active users.

The ColorOS currently supports seventy-two different languages, reaching more than 140 countries and regions around the globe. Over the past seven years, there has been exceptional progress in ColorOS development. As of 2017, the ColorOS Software Store had a combined distribution of over 100 billion. That’s certainly a considerable number. The operating system stands on its 7th generation (ColorOS 7), which is currently coming out in phases.

The latest ColorOS 7.1 came with the Oppo Find X2 series, which produces the O1 super-sensing image quality to the 120Hz refresh rate screen. Along with it, the new systemic equipped with a smoother operation which increases its efficiency. ColorOS 7.1 comes with many practical functions like super text, call translation, recording to text, and much more.

Furthermore, ColorOS 7.1 brings a new Hyper Boost 3.0 as well. This specification intelligently adjusts the system resource allocation according to the usage of the user. It also guarantees a stable game frame rate and lessens game power consumption. According to Oppo laboratory data, Hyper Boost 3.0 can enhance the CPU resource utilization efficiency by up to 30%, reduce the power consumption by up to 12%, and decrease the temperature by up to 1.4 °C. After turning on Hyper Boost 3.0, Peace Elite can run 90FPS high frames stably for an extended period of time.