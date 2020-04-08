Oppo has conducted the first ever VoNR call with a joint venture of two other major companies- Ericson and Mediatek. We all are moving towards the era of 5G-the next-gen connectivity. And Oppo has taken the initiative to make 5G voice (VoNR) calls, bringing high-quality 5G experience closer to reality.

Oppo Conducts the First VoNR Call

Oppo has confirmed it in a press release that it has conducted a VoNR call on one of its own modified smartphones powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 1000L chipset over a 5G SA network environment which is provided by Ericsson.

For readers information, VoNR- Voice over New Radio- is the official name of 5G Network. It is making calls completely rely on 5G technology.

Andy Wu, VP and President of Software Engineering Business Unit at Oppo said in a press release that:

“The VoNR had significantly lower latency, improved sound quality and picture quality, which will eventually lead to “an elevated overall experience for users”. the company proactively works to accelerate large-scale commercialization of 5G”.

According to the press release, a successful joint test was carried out under the 5G SA network environment provided by Ericsson at its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden. The phones on both sides of the call connected almost instantly and then seamlessly switched to a high-definition video call with a single keypress. In 2019, OPPO joined partners to take the lead in implementing the world’s first video data call based on Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) technology.”

Recommended Reading: Oppo Find X2 Lite: Specs & Images