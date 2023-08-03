Oppo Decides To Ditch Its Iconic Green Logo Color

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo recently decided to ditch its iconic green logo color. Reports claim that the company will start using black accents from now on. Some online users in China noticed the changes Oppo has made in profile images on Weibo. When the company was asked by a fan regarding the Oppo Logo color change, it was told that green will remain an important brand component. The company will use it in interactive graphic designs to enhance every scene where the brand meets the users.

Oppo Logo Color Silently Changed

According to the latest reports, in the future, the company will gradually reduce the use of the color green in the logo. The logo is expected to appear in a monochrome form, meaning the company is not removing just green – it is removing all colors. The point notable here is that the new Oppo logo is visible on the company’s website. You can clearly see the green squircle gone. The pages even went through a redesign. Let’s have a look:

If we look back, the green logo has been slowly removed from Oppo’s marketing communication for a long time. The company now seems to go for white letters that sometimes are acclimated to different visual elements. For instance, the purple variant of the Reno10 Pro has violet Oppo letters on the box, while the logo is silver on the Find X6 Pro. Let’s see what new changes the company makes. Stay tuned for more updates.

