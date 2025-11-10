OPPO Expands the A6 Pro Lineup with the All-New Lunar Titanium Edition – Built to Last, Powered to Perform

After over a month of proven performance and user trust, OPPO now takes the A6 Pro story to the next level with the introduction of its all-new Lunar Titanium Edition. Following the phone’s remarkable success, this new color adds a premium, metallic edge to an already powerful device, combining style, strength, and cutting-edge innovation in one.

At its core, the A6 Pro continues to deliver Pro Power through its massive 7000mAh battery with 5-year durability, ensuring that users stay connected longer without interruptions. With 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging and reverse charging support, it’s always ready to power up your earbuds, smartwatch, or even another phone during long days or travel. The A6 Pro powers up to 100% in just 61 minutes and delivers up to two full days of use on a single charge.

Underneath its elegant exterior, the A6 Pro continues to deliver Pro Smooth performance. With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Best-in-Class 4G+ Connectivity, OPPO’s optimized ColorOS 15 system and an advanced VC Cooling System keeps the device running smoothly even in extreme conditions. Every swipe, stream, and scroll feels seamless, reflecting the phone’s unwavering reliability in everyday use.

The A6 Pro’s AI-powered camera system makes every moment picture-perfect. Equipped with flagship-level features like AI Livephoto, Underwater photography, AI Eraser 2.0, AI Night Mode, AI Portrait Retouching, and many more, enabling users to capture and refine every shot effortlessly.

The OPPO A6 Pro is your reliable everyday companion, built with Pro Waterproof capabilities to withstand life’s daily challenges. With IP69 water and dust resistance and Military-Grade Shock Protection, it offers superior durability and peace of mind — keeping your phone safe from accidental drops, spills, and sudden downpours.

Grab your OPPO A6 Pro now available in more premium color options, including the all-new Lunar Titanium that brings strength and aesthetic vibes to your everyday style.

Also Read: Oppo Find X9 Series Global Launch Marks Oppo’s Big Comeback to the Global Flagship Market