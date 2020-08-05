OPPO F15 is Available at an Exciting New Price of PKR 39,999

OPPO is here with yet another special offer for its consumers. The Lightning-Fast – Endless Fun OPPO F15 is now available at an amazing price of PKR 39,999, which was previously available at PKR 44,999.

The OPPO F15 exhibits excellent ergonomics so that the user can carry the smartphone with style. The lightning-fast processor of the OPPO F15 enables the user to perform tasks at a much faster pace. It features a 48MP Ultra-Wide-Angle Macro Quad Camera enabling users to play their perspective. With two hours of talk time in a five-minute charge or 50% in 30 minutes, VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 and a 4000mAh3 big battery allows longer usage.

Along with amazing features and stylish designs, OPPO stays committed to its user with exciting offers. The OPPO F15 is a complete package available at a new price now, which can easily be booked online on OPPO’s official website.

Specifications OPPO F15 Appearance Weight: Approx. 172g Height: 160.2mm Width: 73.3mm Thickness: 7.9mm Screen Size: 16.2cm (6.4”)Touchscreen: Multi-touch, Capacitive Screen Resolution: 2400 by 1080 pixels at 408 ppi Colors: 16 million colors Screen Ratio: 90.7% Color Lightning Black and Unicorn White Camera Rear Sensor: 48MP & 8MP & 2MP & 2MP Front Sensor: 16MP Battery 4025mAh Processor MediaTek Helio P70 Core Hardware RAM: 8GB ROM:128GB OS ColorOS 6.1.2, based on Android 9

To book online visit: https://www.oppo.com/pk/bookonline/