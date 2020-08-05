OPPO F15 is Available at an Exciting New Price of PKR 39,999

Onsa Mustafa Last Updated: Aug 5, 2020
Less than a minute
OPPO F15 Price

OPPO is here with yet another special offer for its consumers. The Lightning-Fast – Endless Fun OPPO F15 is now available at an amazing price of PKR 39,999, which was previously available at PKR 44,999.

The OPPO F15 exhibits excellent ergonomics so that the user can carry the smartphone with style. The lightning-fast processor of the OPPO F15 enables the user to perform tasks at a much faster pace. It features a 48MP Ultra-Wide-Angle Macro Quad Camera enabling users to play their perspective. With two hours of talk time in a five-minute charge or 50% in 30 minutes, VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 and a 4000mAh3 big battery allows longer usage.

Along with amazing features and stylish designs, OPPO stays committed to its user with exciting offers. The OPPO F15 is a complete package available at a new price now, which can easily be booked online on OPPO’s official website. 

SpecificationsOPPO F15
AppearanceWeight: Approx. 172g
Height: 160.2mm

Width: 73.3mm

Thickness: 7.9mm

ScreenSize: 16.2cm (6.4”)Touchscreen: Multi-touch, Capacitive Screen

Resolution: 2400 by 1080 pixels at 408 ppi

Colors: 16 million colors

Screen Ratio: 90.7%

 

ColorLightning Black and Unicorn White
Camera

 

Rear Sensor: 48MP & 8MP & 2MP & 2MP
Front Sensor: 16MP
Battery4025mAh
ProcessorMediaTek Helio P70
Core Hardware

 

RAM: 8GB

ROM:128GB

 

OSColorOS 6.1.2, based on Android 9

To book online visit: https://www.oppo.com/pk/bookonline/

Onsa Mustafa

Onsa is a Software Engineer and a tech blogger focuses on innovation in technology. She likes music, photography, traveling and exploring nature.
