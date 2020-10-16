OPPO F17 Pro will be Available from 17th October 2020

OPPO F17 Pro is equipped with 6 Al Cameras, Premium Design, and 30W VOOC Charge 4.0

Press Release Last Updated: Oct 16, 2020
Less than a minute
OPPO F17 Pro

OPPO Pakistan’s latest edition to its F series, F17 Pro will be available in the market from 17th October 2020 and can easily be booked online on OPPO’s official website. The OPPO F17 Pro with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is available for PKR 51,999.

OPPO’s F17 Pro introduces fashionable technology with its 6 AI cameras, 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0, and a sleek design with 7.48mm ultra-thin and 164g ultra-lightweight body allowing the young generation to have an ultimate smartphone experience. To ensure that users are fully immersed in their content, F17 Pro’s 6.43’’ dual punch-hole display comes with a brilliant FHD+ Super AMOLED Display with a large 90.7% screen-to-body ratio.

OPPO is giving away amazing gift boxes to the first buyers.

SpecificationsOPPO F17 Pro
AppearanceWeight: 164g
Height: 160.14mm

Width: 73.77mm

Thickness: 7.48mm

Screen Size: 16.34cm / 6.43″ (diagonal)

Screen Ratio: 90.67%

Resolution: 2400*1080

Refresh Rate: up to 60Hz

 

ColorMatte Black | Magic Blue
Camera

 

 Rear Sensor: 48MP
Front Sensor: 16MP
Battery 

3920/4015mAh (Min/Typ)

Fast Charge: VOOC 4.0

 

ProcessorMediaTek Helio P95
Core Hardware

 

8GB RAM + 128GB ROM
OSColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10

To book online visit: https://www.oppo.com/pk/bookonline/

Press Release

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved  |  Phoneworld by CACF
>
×
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker