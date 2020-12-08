Last year in October, a mid-range series Oppo F17 made its debut with F17 Pro in Pakistan. Now the new report revealed that the base variant the Oppo F17 is getting ready to hit Pakistan and soon it will be available in market publically. We came to know about this new addition in the Oppo Pakistan’s family from their official page but we don’t know anything about the launch date as there is no word shared on any platform yet.

The upcoming phone features clean lines, flat edges, a very geometric camera layout, all rounded off by a faux leather back. The overall design is eye-catchy. Oppo F17 will hit the market with three colour variants- Dynamic Orange, Navy Blue, and Classic Silver editions.

Oppo F17 Soon to Hit Pakistani Market

The weight of the phone is 163 and its thickness is only 7.45mm. On the bottom of the phone, there is a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The Oppo phone is coming with 6.44” screen having a notch on top, reaching a 90.7% screen-to-body ratio. The phone has an AMOLED panel and 1080P. The sampling rate of the phone goes up to 180Hz, while the refresh rate is a standard 60Hz. The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The camera section of the phone is consist of front and the rear cameras. The rear camera is 16MP. and also includes an 8MP wide-angle lens with two 2MP mono sensors supporting electronic image stabilization and a host of versatile capturing features.

For better and smooth performance, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset is there to support the system. The powerhouse of the phone is backed by the 4015 mAh battery. Oppo F17 can be charged at 30W. It will charge the phone fully only in one hour. The internal storage of the phone is 6GB/8GB which is expandable to 128GB. Well, there are no details available about the price yet.

