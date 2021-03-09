OPPO is all set to launch another smartphone of its F series in Pakistan. The teaser on the OPPO’s official Facebook page shows that the smartphone is coming with another iconic design that will set a benchmark in the industry. The brand has announced that it will launch the OPPO F19 Pro on 21st March 2021. The company will soon reveal more information about the smartphone officially.

OPPO F19 Pro to Launch in Pakistan on March 21

Oppo F series has remained very popular in Pakistan as it touched the hearts of the youth. The fantastic camera features and its slim and sleek design of series bring additional treat for the users.

Other that that, the F series is giving you innovation, advanced technology, and slim design in affordable price. it is to be expected that the upcoming smartphone will also excite the youth of Pakistan with its sleek and fashionable design.

According to the previous leaks, the upcoming phone will be equipped with a 3D curved back cover that will redefine the standards of sleek and stylish smartphones. The phone is rumored to have AI-powered portrait features powered by Quad cameras, 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0, and ColorOS 11.1.