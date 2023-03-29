Oppo F19 PTA Tax and Customs Duty in Pakistan

Advertisement

Oppo F19 Tax Payable:

PKR 18262 (On Passport)

PKR 21731 (On ID Card)

Oppo F19 Pro Tax Payable:

PKR 19515 (On Passport)

PKR 23222 (On ID Card)



Oppo F19 PTA tax need to be paid if you are importing them to Pakistan.

Disclaimer: Taxes are approximate and may vary from 5-10%, not more.

Want to know the import duties on other smartphones / mobile phones?

Oppo F19 PTA tax and exact customs duty are mentioned above to help you know the exact cost that you’d be incurring for importing the smartphone to Pakistan. As you’d have to pay this particular custom duty amount or your mobile device will be blocked within 60 Days after arrival.

And luckily, now you can dial *8484# or visit PTA Dirbs Portal to know about the tax amount that can easily be paid in any “Telecom Franchise (Jazz, Ufone, Telenor, Zong)” near you.

Here’s the link to PTA Dirbs Portal, if you need more info.