Oppo F27 Pro New Leak Reveals Specs & Launch Date

Oppo F27 Pro Features & Specs:

Standout Feature : Oppo F27 Pro and Pro+ boast an IP69-rated chassis. It makes them the first devices in India to boast this level of ingress protection. For context, most flagship smartphone only comes with an IP68 rating, making the upcoming Oppo series a notable exception.

Design: Leaked live photos show a metal ring around the camera module and a blend of leather and metal for the back design. The front of the F27 Pro has a 6.7-inch curved OLED panel, proffering a sleek and premium look.

The Oppo F27 Pro is powered by a Dimensity 7050 SoC, ensuring robust performance for different tasks. Moreover, it comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, providing ample space for apps, media, and files. As per the camera details, the device features a 64MP primary camera, accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro shooter. Additionally, there is a 32MP front-facing camera for high-quality self-portraits and video calls. The F27 Pro houses a 5,000 mAh battery to keep the lights on. Moreover, it supports 67W fast charging for quick recharges, minimizing downtime and keeping users connected throughout the day.

The back of the smartphone is made from a combination of leather and metal. It highlights Oppo’s commitment to delivering a premium feel and aesthetic appeal. The metal ring around the camera module not only adds to the design but also improves the durability and protection of the lenses.

Oppo will likely reveal F27 Pro+ specs during the official announcement on June 13. However, due to the strong resemblance to the recently released Oppo A3 Pro in China, there is an anticipation that the F27 Pro+ will come with a similar design and performance characteristics. Anyhow, let’s wait and watch.