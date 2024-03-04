Oppo Faces Criticism Despite A58 Price Reduction

Usama AnjumLast Updated: Mar 4, 2024

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has just announced a reduction in the price of its latest smartphone, the A58. According to Oppo’s official social media page, there has been a PKR 4000 drop in the price of the A58. The new price of the phone is PKR 48,999.

 

 

However, the comments under Oppo’s post convey a different story. As you can see in the given image, people view the Oppo A58 as overpriced. Therefore, the company must take these views into account to build a better pricing strategy for future devices.

Oppo A58 Specs

Feature Specification
Display Type IPS LCD
Display Size 6.72 inches, 109.0 cm2
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio
Display Density ~392 ppi density
Brightness 550 nits (typ), 680 nits (HBM)
OS Android 13, ColorOS 13.1
Chipset Mediatek MT6769 Helio G85 (12nm)
CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU Mali-G52 MC2
Memory Card slot: microSDXC
Internal: 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM
eMMC 5.1
Main Camera Dual
50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), AF
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
Features: LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video: 1080p@30fps
Selfie Camera Single
8 MP, f/2.0, (wide)
Features: Panorama
Video: 1080p@30fps
Sound Loudspeaker: Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jack: Yes
Comms WLAN: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetooth: 5.3, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
Positioning: GPS, GALILEO, GLONASS, BDS, QZSS
NFC: Yes
Infrared port: Yes
Radio: No
USB: USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
Battery Type: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
Charging: 33W wired, 56% in 30 min (advertised)
Misc Colors: Glowing Black, Dazzling Green

