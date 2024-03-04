Oppo Faces Criticism Despite A58 Price Reduction
The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has just announced a reduction in the price of its latest smartphone, the A58. According to Oppo’s official social media page, there has been a PKR 4000 drop in the price of the A58. The new price of the phone is PKR 48,999.
However, the comments under Oppo’s post convey a different story. As you can see in the given image, people view the Oppo A58 as overpriced. Therefore, the company must take these views into account to build a better pricing strategy for future devices.
