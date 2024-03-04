Oppo Faces Criticism Despite A58 Price Reduction

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has just announced a reduction in the price of its latest smartphone, the A58. According to Oppo’s official social media page, there has been a PKR 4000 drop in the price of the A58. The new price of the phone is PKR 48,999.

However, the comments under Oppo’s post convey a different story. As you can see in the given image, people view the Oppo A58 as overpriced. Therefore, the company must take these views into account to build a better pricing strategy for future devices.

Oppo A58 Specs

Feature Specification Display Type IPS LCD Display Size 6.72 inches, 109.0 cm2 Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio Display Density ~392 ppi density Brightness 550 nits (typ), 680 nits (HBM) OS Android 13, ColorOS 13.1 Chipset Mediatek MT6769 Helio G85 (12nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Memory Card slot: microSDXC Internal: 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM eMMC 5.1 Main Camera Dual 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), AF 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features: LED flash, HDR, panorama Video: 1080p@30fps Selfie Camera Single 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide) Features: Panorama Video: 1080p@30fps Sound Loudspeaker: Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack: Yes Comms WLAN: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth: 5.3, A2DP, LE, aptX HD Positioning: GPS, GALILEO, GLONASS, BDS, QZSS NFC: Yes Infrared port: Yes Radio: No USB: USB Type-C 2.0, OTG Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass Battery Type: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging: 33W wired, 56% in 30 min (advertised) Misc Colors: Glowing Black, Dazzling Green