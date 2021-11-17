OPPO Files for a New Roll-able Phone Patent

The handsets shapes and sizes in the recent times have evolved from a palm size device to a size that needs to be held by two hands and from a single straight slab to foldable designs. Recently OPPO has filled for a new patent for a roll-able phone design.

The OPPO roll-able phone rather than having a rectangular expandable shape will a square shape. According to the patent, the new design which is square when rolls out or slides-up (as per the video illustration) becomes a full standard size rectangular smartphone. The basic functions and tasks, replying to messages can be performed even when the phone is rolled-up.

The design is based on a utility patent by Guangdong OPPO Mobile Telecommunications filed at WIPO.

According to the OPPO design the smartphone in the rectangular shape i.e. when rolled-up can perform well and give proper functionality and take more work-loads, as compared to other expandable handsets.

Google had also planned for a foldable phone this year, but the recent news is that Google canceled plans for it.

Nothing more can be said about the specs of the OPPO roll-able smartphone or when it will be launched as till now no official statements are released. All the info shared in this post is based on the the patent images.

