OPPO finally took off the wrap from its foldable device, Find N. Some of the design choices make it unique in a market that started to fill up with competitors. The Find N has a 5.49” outer display and a 7.1” inner screen. This puts it in the middle between smaller flip phones and larger horizontal foldables.

The new Flexion Hinge is a complicated piece of clockwork with 136 components, but it achieves two important tasks. First, it folds the display with a teardrop shape at the fold, making the crease 80% less noticeable. Second, it eliminates the wedge-shaped gap between the two halves when the phone is folded.

OPPO Find N unveiled with 7.1″ Foldable Display

The hinge also enables something dubbed FlexForm Mode. Essentially, the hinge can hold the two halves at any angle between 50º and 120º, allowing the phone to act as its own tripod for long video calls or time-lapse photography.

It utilizes so-called Flexion Ultra Thing Glass, which is much thinner than the competition – 0.03mm vs. 0.6mm. The outer 5.49” display is an AMOLED panel with Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It has a resolution of 1,972 x 988 px (402 ppi) and a standard refresh rate of 60 Hz. The inner 7.1” display has 1,792 x 1,920 px resolution (370 ppi) and a 1-120 Hz refresh rate.

The Oppo Find N comes with a Snapdragon 888 chipset with 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone has a total of five cameras – three on the back and two selfie cams (one on each screen).

The phone has a 50 MP Sony IMX766 wide camera. It is joined by a 16 MP ultra wide (14 mm, IMX481) and a 13 MP telephoto camera.

The phone has a 4,500 mAh battery and it supports wired and wireless charging – 33W SuperVOOC and 15W AirVOOC, respectively.

The OPPO Find N will be available in China starting on December 23. Pricing is incredibly attractive at the $1,200 for the 8GB/256GB version and $1,410 for the 12GB/512GB units.

