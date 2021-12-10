Oppo Find N Video Teaser and Leaked GreekBench Listing Reveals More Information

Oppo’s first foldable phone, Find N is about to be launched on December 15. While the company has announced the news and we have also come across a teaser on Weibo unveiling the spine side, now we have come across new information that is much more important than the previous one received. Oppo Find N video teaser is circulating on the internet and we have also come across the leaked benchmark which has made the information more interesting.

The video showcases the full design of this first foldable phone from Oppo, revealing that it is a copy of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. The only difference in this device is that there are no gaps between the panels when the device is closed.

Here’s the Oppo Find N Video Teaser

While this was the overview of the device, the leaked Geekbench listings tell us more about the device. According to the details, the device will be powered by Snapdragon 888, which can be judged through the core configuration. The RAM included in the device is 12 GB but it might be possible the company brings more memory variants at the launch since we do not have much information yet. At the launch, the device will be running on Android 11 but just after the launch an update to Android 12 is also expected. So, those who were thinking to leave the device because of this reason should neglect it for now.

While this information is still not enough to know about the device, we will keep on getting more information regarding it by the launch of it which is planned to be on December 15.

