OPPO Find N wins “Disruptive Device Innovation Award” at MWC

In the Mobile World Congress event, Global Mobile (GLOMO) Awards recipients have been announced. In the GLOMO Awards there are six different categories in which all the mobile companies are tested and awarded accordingly. Here in this article we will discuss the device category that was awarded to OPPO Find N i.e. “Disruptive Device Innovation Award” for its Hinge and Display Integration.

For core hardware and software innovation within smartphone devices themselves. From chips and processors to cameras, screens and other innovative technologies that advance the user experience and enhance smartphone capabilities, as determined by world leading independent analysts, journalists, and influencers.

For “Disruptive Device Innovation Award” other device s that competed with OPPO Find N were the Apple AirTag, FairPhone 4, Google Tensor Chip and Galaxy Z series by Samsung.

Apple iPhone 13 was awarded with the “Best Smartphone” award for its outstanding performance, innovation and leadership as per the standards set by the assessments of smartphones on the market, through 2021.

The other category was for the Mobile Tech that recognizes solutions that advance and revolutionize the mobile communications industry. Industry X recognizes companies that innovate to connect people’s mobile lives with other facets of life.

Tech4Good was another category that was awarded for the company and organizations that make the innovations and technology that are concerned with climatic issues and humanitarian crisis. Those companies that contribute to the mobile industry were awarded with Outstanding Achievement award.

This award was quite a big thing for the OPPO as it won from the market leaders like Apple and Samsung.

