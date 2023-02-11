Oppo Find N2 Flip Launch Date Revealed

Advertisement

Today, I am going to share a piece of good information for those who love foldable phones and live outside of China. Oppo is holding a global event for the Oppo Find N2 Flip Launch in London on February 15. It’s the first highly anticipated Oppo foldable Phone to be offered officially outside of China. The upcoming Oppo Phone has been designed to push the boundaries of foldable phone design. The handset is expected to sport an invisible crease for an enhanced user experience and much stronger camera capabilities. No doubt, the smartphone will increase competition in the foldable segment as well.

Here Is Everything We Know So Far Regarding Oppo Find N2 Flip

Oppo is all ready to set the standard for foldable phones with its minimal, seamless design and compact dimensions that can actually accentuate the largest-ever cover screen on a flip phone. The handset will come with a bezel-free vertical display which presents a large canvas. It will also boast widgets and a versatile viewfinder for photography enthusiasts in order to get creative.

The upcoming foldable phone by Oppo is obviously intended to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Flip4. The world’s first flip foldable phone from Oppo is on its way and whenever a new technology surfaces, our excitement level always goes up. The handset will come with a 6.8-inch FHD+ 120 Hz OLED main folding screen together with a 3.2-inch 60 Hz OLED outer display. Moreover, the smartphone will be powered by MediaTek’s Density 9000+ SoC, assisted by in-house developed MariSilicon X NPU. The device is tipped to have two rear cameras, one is a 50MP main sensor whereas another one is an 8 MP ultrawide. The selfie shooter of the smartphone will be a 32 MP shooter. It means users will be able to take selfies from the main duo using the outer screen of the device.

The Find N2 Flip will run Android 13 with Oppo’s ColorOS 13 on top. As far as the battery is concerned, as expected the smartphone will come with a 4,300 mAh battery with 44W support for wired charging. There had been no words regarding wireless charging or RAM/Storage yet.

The famous Galaxy Z Flip4 and Motorola’s latest Razr will now have a very intriguing new competitor to deal with in global markets. The point worth mentioning here is that the official images unveiling the London event have no mention of the Find N2 non-Flip variant. It means that the model may stay confined to China.

Brace yourselves for the London launch event. Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has set up a live stream on YouTube, and the launch event is going to start at 14:30 local time that’s 15:30 CET, 9:30 AM EST, 6:30 AM PST, and 20:00 IST. Stay tuned!

