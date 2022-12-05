Oppo Find N2 Flip render Leaked on Weibo

After getting multiple leaks and rumors, people have started believing the existence of the Oppo Find N2 Flip Phone. For those who still don’t know about it, Oppo is going to launch its flip phone that will debut along with Oppor Find N2 at company INNO Day 2022 which is expected to be held on 15th December 2022.

Fine N2 Flip Phone was spotted live in a video that surfaced on the internet a couple of days ago.

The device in the above video can be seen in a big chunky pre-release case. However, now we have come across a render leaked on Weibo that shows a phone’s slick design better.

As far as rumors are concerned, we expect to see Oppo Fine N2 Flip with 6.8-inch foldable display having a punch hole for a 32MP camera on the inside. Other than this, the device will have a massive 3.26-inch external display. Other than this, the device might come with Dimensity 9000+ chipset along with a giant 4,300 mAh battery supporting 44W fast charging.

As far as the most important aspect is concerned which is the camera, Find N2 Flip will house a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultrawide. Moreover, one of the biggest revelation is that, the flip device is going to be sold outside China as well, which means we all can also buy it.