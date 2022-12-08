Oppo Find N2 Specifications Leaked- Here’s What you need to Know about

The world’s first flip foldable phone from Oppo is on its way and whenever a new technology surfaces, our excitement level always goes up. We keep getting leaks and rumors regarding it, which are enough to predict the actual device’s appearance. Just a week back, we came across accidentally leaked renders of Find N2, and now a complete list of the essential specifications belonging to the device has leaked. Oppo Find N2 Specifications give us a clear idea of how the device is an extraordinary one in its domain.

Thanks to Yogesh Brar, an authentic source behind the specification leak, the device will come with a 6.8-inch FHD+ 120 Hz OLED main folding screen, and a 3.2-inch 60 Hz OLED outer display.

Oppo Find N2 Specifications

OPPO Find N2 Flip – 6.8" FHD+ OLED, 120Hz (Main)

– 3.2" OLED, 60Hz (Cover)

– MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC

– Rear Cam: 50MP + 8MP (UW)

– Front Cam: 32MP

– MariSillicon X

– Android 13, ColorOS 13

– 4300mAh battery, 44W Global release Q1 2023 — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) December 7, 2022

The device will be powered by MediaTek’s Density 9000+ SoC, assisted by in-house developed MariSilicon X NPU which was featured in Find X5 Pro. The device has two rear cameras, one is a 50MP main sensor whereas another one is an 8 MP ultrawide. The selfies captured by the device will be done through a 32 MP shooter. It means users would be able to take selfies from the main duo using the outer screen of the device.

The Find N2 Flip will run Android 13 with Oppo’s ColorOS 13 on top. As far as the battery is concerned, as expected it will come with a 4,300 mAh battery with 44W support for wired charging. Neither through official announcement There’s no word on wireless charging nor on RAM and storage amounts.

This device is a successor of Oppo Find N which was only launched in its parent country in China. While the actual device reveal will take place on Dec 15, 2022, we believe this device is going to launch worldwide so we all should be excited to get hands-on experience of the world’s first flip foldable smartphone.

