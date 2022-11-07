OPPO is all ready to launch its next foldable devices by the end of this year. Basically, OPPO is working on two new Find N foldable – a clamshell, tentatively called Find N Flip and a Find N2 that is supposed to be a successor to last year’s horizontally folding device. The upcoming OPPO Find N2 specs surface online through a leaked screenshot. Let’s have a look at these.

Oppo Find N2 Specs Surface Online – Will Launch in December

First of all, the leaks have revealed that the phone will come with a 120Hz screen refresh rate. Moreover, it will feature 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage at least. Interestingly enough, the phone could launch with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

Moreover, the phone will run Color OS 13 out of the box. Also, the phone will have MariSilicon X NPU, Oppo’s in-house solution for AI noise reduction, 4K Ultra Night Video and other camera enhancements. According to another report, the new foldable will arrive in December, just like its predecessor.

Not only this but the company will also launch its Reno9 lineup. So in the next month, er will get a series of announcements from OPPO. OPPO has not officially revealed any information regarding this yet. But we are sure to get these devices by the end of this year.

Check Also: OPPO A58 Specs and Images Revealed in New Leaks