Oppo Find N2 Foldable: What to expect ?

Oppo, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, is slated to host the Inno Day 2022 event this month. The business is expected to reveal many new products at this event, including the next-generation series of foldable smartphones. Oppo is expected to debut the Oppo Find N2 foldable smartphone, which will replace last year’s Oppo Find N, which was only available in China.

The video highlights the device’s key features, including a cover display that exceeds the counterparts in the Galaxy Z Flip4, Pocket S, and Razr 2022. Oppo has also oriented the display in portrait mode, further separating it from its competitors’ landscape cover screens. According to reports, the cover display is 3.26 inches across, which is nearly as huge as the 3.5-inch panels used in the first several iPhones.

Its large inner display will have a punch-hole cutout at the top for its 32MP selfie camera. The foldable display is said to be 6.8 inches in size, and we can also see a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the right side of the phone close to the volume controls.

Next to the display are two cameras, most likely a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultrawide lens. According to previous speculations, the Oppo Find N2 Flip would come with a Dimensity 9000+ processor and a 4,300 mAh battery with 44W fast charging.