Oppo Find N3 Fold Will Launch In China Later This Month

The Chinese smartphone maker, Oppo recently launched the highly anticipated Oppo Find N3 Flip in its hometown China. Reports claim that the device will soon make its way to the Indian markets. After the launch of this Flip phone, the Oppo Find N3 Fold also started making its way to the headlines. The smartphone is tipped to launch later this month in China and after that, it will make its debut as OnePlus Open in the international markets.

The smartphone is tipped to launch in the global markets as OnePlus Open. It is the company’s first foldable phone that has been making its appearance online quite a lot these days. The handset is expected to come with a plethora of features. If we talk about its specs, the handset will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. In addition to that, it might offer a RAM of up to 16GB. The smartphone will come with an internal storage of up to 256GB.

The Oppo phone is also likely to feature a 7.8″ inner foldable display and a 6.3″ cover display. At its rear, the OnePlus foldable phone will sport a triple camera setup with two 48MP cameras and a 64MP telephoto camera. It will also boast Hasselblad tuning. Moreover, the handset will be taller and thinner than the Oppo Find N2, with a totally different camera design.

The highly anticipated smartphone is tipped to pack a 4,800 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. OnePlus Open will come in two color variants– Voyage Black and Emerald Eclipse. There had been no official words regarding the handset yet. All the information is based on the reports, renders, and rumors surfacing all around. Anyhow, let’s see what comes next as the launch seems quite imminent.