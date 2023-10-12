Oppo Find N3 Series Global Launch Date Announced

Oppo launched its latest attractive-looking flip smartphone, the Oppo Find N3 Flip last month, but only in China. The Chinese smartphone maker did not even say when this new smartphone would be available worldwide at that time. However, after a few days, it started teasing the new handset. Now, it is time for the international debut of the flagship killer. Oppo scheduled an event for October 19 in Singapore though it is speaking about a series launch. It means we will also see the Find N3 that surfaced in some spy shots earlier this week. There have been no official words about what the Oppo Find N3 Series will offer more.

Oppo Find N3 Series To Make Global Debut On Oct 19

The Oppo Find N3 Flip is already selling in China right now. So, we have all the information about the phone. Let’s dig into it.

The highly anticipated Oppo Find N3 Flip will sport a remarkable 6.8-inch front display. It will provide users with an immersive visual experience. In addition to that, this innovative smartphone will boast a 3.26-inch cover screen, which will display over 40 essential applications quite easily. The smartphone will come with a triple camera setup. It is the first of its kind in the Flip category. The main camera is 50MP, the telephoto picture camera is 32MP, and the wide-angle camera is 48MP. It also sports a 32MP selfie snapper with a punch hole.

Oppo aims to offer users a seamless and powerful experience by incorporating the MediaTek Dimensity chipset 9200 in the N3 Flip. This chipset is known for its ability to deliver smooth multitasking. The smartphone is powered by an impressive battery capacity of 4300mAh. It allows users to enjoy extended usage without worrying about running out of power. In addition, the flip phone also supports an outstanding 44W fast charging speed. It ensures that users can quickly recharge their phones and get back to their activities in less time.

The flagship smartphone is available in two amazing color options in China: Cream Gold and Sleek Black. We hope to see both color options in the international market as well. The question now arises of how much the phone would cost. We hope to see a price tag well over $1,000 since that’s how much it costs in China, where the price is traditionally lower.

According to Oppo, Find N3 is going to be the “one more thing” at the event. As we have already seen the handset in previous leaks, we think that the company is hinting at a huge camera island on the back with a periscope telephoto lens and Hasselblad branding. The smartphone seems quite similar to the OnePlus Open with a 7.8” OLED on the inside and a 6.3” OLED on the outside. Anyhow, only a few days are left in its launch. So, let’s see what comes next. Stay tuned for more updates!