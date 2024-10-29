Oppo Find N5 Set to Break Barriers with New Camera, Battery & Slim Design

Oppo recently kicked off the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro launch in China. However, all eyes are now on the highly anticipated Oppo Find N5 foldable, expected in Q1 2025. According to the latest leaks, the Oppo Find N5 will boast the cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, potentially becoming the first foldable to feature this SoC. Let’s dig into what we know about Oppo’s upcoming foldable flagship.

Oppo Find N5: Leaked Specs, Design Upgrades & Key Features

The Find N5 will reportedly sport the distinctive circular camera island like its predecessor, the Find N3. There have been no words regarding the exact screen size however, sources suggest it will offer a larger display than previous models. The internal screen is anticipated to support a stunning 2K+ resolution, improving visuals for a seamless and immersive foldable experience.

Under the hood, the Snapdragon 8 Elite will power the smartphone. It promises enhanced performance, multitasking efficiency, and overall power management. Additionally, Oppo Find N5 will boast a dual-cell battery (2,460mAh + 3,105mAh) providing an impressive total capacity of 5,565mAh. It will likely extend to a 5,700mAh typical capacity. The device may also bring wireless charging and, guess what? It will support magnetic wireless charging for the first time in history, potentially making it a standout in the foldable market.

Oppo’s collaboration with Hasselblad continues with the Find N5’s triple-camera setup. The highly anticipated smartphone will feature a 50MP primary, 50MP ultrawide, and 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. This configuration is anticipated to offer unparalleled photo quality and versatility. Find N5 will reportedly launch internationally as the OnePlus Open 2 in select regions, such as India, Europe, and the US. However, we still don’t know the specific launch dates and rebranding details yet.

Rumors also claim a custom slim USB-C port and a body less than 10mm thick when folded. Oppo Find N5 looks to push boundaries in foldable design, combining a sleek form factor with impressive tech improvements.