Oppo Find N5 Sets New Slimness Standard for Foldable Phones, Outshining Rivals

Oppo has officially launched the Find N5, a foldable smartphone that is redefining the industry with its exceptionally slim and lightweight profile. With a thickness of just 8.93mm when folded, the device is one of the thinnest foldables ever released, directly competing with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6, Tecno Phantom V Fold 2, and other flagship foldables. The foldable phones have traditionally struggled with bulkiness and weight, however, Oppo’s innovative design approach has resulted in a device that feels as sleek as a regular smartphone while offering the versatility of a foldable screen.

By integrating a titanium alloy hinge, a durable yet lightweight frame, and cutting-edge Nanocrystal Glass protection, Oppo has successfully tackled one of the biggest concerns in the foldable market, which is portability. Additionally, the Find N5 introduces advanced water resistance features, making it a more rugged and practical option than many of its competitors.

A Leap in Foldable Design: Thinner, Lighter, Stronger

The Oppo Find N5 weighs only 229g, making it one of the lightest foldable phones available. Compared to its main competitors, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (239g) and the Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 (249g), Oppo’s latest flagship offers a more refined and comfortable user experience.

What truly sets the Find N5 apart is its ultra-slim design. When unfolded, it measures only 4.2mm thick, making it significantly thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (5.6mm) and the Phantom V Fold 2 (5.8mm). This means users get the benefits of a large foldable screen without the usual bulk, making the Find N5 feel closer to a traditional smartphone in hand.

Additionally, Oppo has introduced a titanium alloy hinge, a significant improvement over traditional aluminum hinges used in other foldables. This not only reduces weight but also enhances durability, ensuring smoother folding with reduced creasing on the display. The IPX8/IPX9 rating further makes the Find N5 stand out, providing high-pressure water resistance, which is uncommon in foldable phones.

Powerful Display and Next-Level Performance

Oppo has equipped the Find N5 with a stunning 8.12-inch LTPO OLED display, boasting a peak brightness of 2,100 nits, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Dolby Vision support. This makes it one of the brightest and most immersive foldable displays on the market, delivering deep contrasts, vibrant colors, and fluid animations.

For everyday use, the cover display is just as impressive. The 6.62-inch OLED secondary screen comes with Ultra HDR support, ensuring that even when folded, users experience sharp visuals and excellent brightness levels. Unlike some competitors that prioritize the inner screen while compromising on the outer display, Oppo ensures both screens deliver top-tier performance.

Under the hood, the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, coupled with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, guarantees seamless multitasking, gaming, and power efficiency. The device is powered by a 5600mAh battery, which is larger than what’s found in most foldables, supporting 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

How It Compares to Other Foldables

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Tecno’s Phantom V Fold 2 are among the most recognized foldable options, however, the Oppo Find N5 carves a unique niche with its ultra-thin body and reduced weight. The Z Fold 6 is thicker (5.6mm unfolded, 12.1mm folded) and lacks an advanced water resistance rating, making it less durable in harsh conditions. Similarly, the Phantom V Fold 2 is heavier and bulkier, while its hinge does not match the durability of Oppo’s titanium alloy innovation.

Moreover, Oppo’s larger battery, brighter display, and faster charging speeds give it an edge over the competition. While Samsung and Tecno have refined their foldables, neither has achieved the slimness and weight reduction that Oppo has introduced with the Find N5.

Final Thoughts: The Most Practical Foldable Yet?

With the Find N5, Oppo has successfully redefined the foldable experience, proving that these devices don’t have to be bulky, heavy, or impractical for daily use. The combination of an ultra-thin frame, lightweight build, powerful hardware, and water resistance makes it a standout choice for users hesitant about adopting foldables. For those looking for a premium, compact, and durable foldable phone, the Oppo Find N5 sets a new industry benchmark, making Samsung, Tecno, and other brands rethink their approach to foldable design.

