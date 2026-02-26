Oppo Find N6 Confirmed to Feature 200MP Camera with Hasselblad Tuning

Oppo has officially confirmed that its upcoming foldable smartphone, the Oppo Find N6, will feature a powerful 200MP camera. The confirmation came from an Oppo employee who shared details on Weibo, putting an end to recent speculation about the device’s camera capabilities.

According to the company representative, the Find N6 will be the only foldable smartphone on the market to offer a Hasselblad-tuned 200MP quad-camera system. This partnership with Hasselblad, known for its expertise in professional photography, suggests that Oppo is focusing heavily on improving image quality, color accuracy, and overall camera performance in its next-generation foldable.

The announcement also revealed that the Find N6 will introduce Oppo’s new Danxia lens technology. While full technical details have not yet been disclosed, the inclusion of the Danxia lens indicates that Oppo is aiming to bring further advancements in mobile photography, especially in a foldable form factor. In addition, the Weibo post confirmed the existence of a special Find N6 Satellite Edition, hinting at enhanced connectivity features for certain markets or use cases.

Although Oppo has not yet shared the complete specifications of the Find N6, previous reports and leaks have provided a glimpse of what to expect. The device will come equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, positioning it among the most powerful foldable smartphones available at launch.

In terms of cameras, the 200MP main sensor will reportedly be accompanied by a 50MP periscope telephoto lens and a 50MP ultrawide camera. Together, these lenses will provide versatile shooting options, including detailed zoom photography and wide-angle shots. The quad-camera setup suggests there may also be an additional supporting sensor to enhance depth or image processing.

Battery life appears to be another area of focus. Rumors suggest that the Find N6 could pack a large 6,000 mAh battery, which would be notable for a foldable device. Foldable phones typically face challenges when it comes to balancing slim design and battery capacity, so a 6,000 mAh unit could offer longer usage time and improved endurance.

As for the display, leaks indicate that the Find N6 will feature a large 8.12-inch folding inner screen, providing a tablet-like experience when unfolded. The outer cover display will measure 6.62 inches diagonally, allowing users to operate the device comfortably without opening it. These dimensions suggest that Oppo is aiming to improve productivity, entertainment, and multitasking capabilities.

Overall, the Oppo Find N6 is shaping up to be a strong competitor in the premium foldable segment. With a 200MP Hasselblad-tuned camera system, flagship-level chipset, large battery, and expansive displays, the device will attract users looking for both innovation and high-end performance. More official details are likely to be announced soon as Oppo prepares for the smartphone’s launch.