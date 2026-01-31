Oppo is preparing to launch the three new flagship devices: the Oppo Find N6, Oppo Find X9 Ultra, and Oppo Find X9s. Recent leaks have revealed details about their expected global launch timelines, design options, and some key specifications. While Oppo has not officially confirmed this information yet, the leaks provide a clear picture of what users can expect in the coming months.

The Oppo Find N6 is set to be the brand’s next foldable smartphone and will succeed the Find N5 that launched last year. According to reports, the Find N6 could be the first of the three devices to reach global markets. Tipster Yogesh Brar suggests that Oppo plans to launch this foldable phone in select regions as early as March 2026. Supporting this claim, the device has already appeared in regulatory listings in countries such as the UAE and Singapore, which often indicates an upcoming release.

Oppo Find N6, Find X9 Ultra, and Find X9s: Expected Global Launch Timeline Leaks

In terms of design, the Find N6 will come in orange and titanium color options, continuing Oppo’s trend of offering bold and premium finishes. Hardware leaks suggest that the phone will come with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It will also feature a battery of around 6,000mAh, which is impressive for a foldable device. Despite the large battery, Oppo is likely to maintain a slim and lightweight design, similar to the previous Find N5.

The second device in the lineup is the Oppo Find X9 Ultra, which will serve as the most powerful and feature-rich smartphone in the Find X9 series. This model is expected to launch globally in the second quarter of 2026. The Find X9 Ultra is likely to focus heavily on performance and photography, continuing Oppo’s reputation for advanced camera technology. Leaks indicate that it may be available in orange, black, and brown finishes, offering a mix of classic and eye-catching color choices.

Alongside the Ultra model, Oppo will also introduce the Find X9s. This phone will be a compact flagship, designed for users who prefer smaller devices without sacrificing high-end performance. The Find X9s will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset and could include a dual-camera setup with two 200MP sensors, which would be a major highlight. Like the Find X9 Ultra, the Find X9s will also launch globally in Q2 2026. Color options for this model may include titanium, orange, and blue.

Overall, Oppo’s upcoming Find N6, Find X9 Ultra, and Find X9s show that the company is aiming to cover multiple premium segments, from foldable phones to compact and ultra-powerful flagships. If these leaks turn out to be accurate, Oppo fans can expect an exciting lineup of devices with strong performance, modern designs, and advanced camera capabilities in 2026.