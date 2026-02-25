Oppo has officially teased its upcoming foldable smartphone, the Oppo Find N6, ahead of its expected launch in China. Many leaks and rumors have already revealed that the phone will come with a creaseless display. Now, Oppo has officially teased the Find N6 with a crease-free foldable display. While the exact release date is not official, rumors suggest the phone could debut on March 17, 2026.

The company shared a teaser poster on its official Weibo channel, hinting at the new device with the tagline “smooth sailing.” The poster highlights the inner foldable display, which appears almost completely crease-free. This feature is rare among foldable smartphones. Earlier reports from an internal product showcase also claimed that the Find N6 would have the shallowest display crease in the industry.

Oppo Find N6 Teased with Crease-Free Foldable Display

In terms of specifications, the Oppo Find N6 is rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and a large 6,000mAh battery, promising strong performance and long-lasting usage. The phone will feature an advanced camera setup, including a 200MP primary rear camera, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultrawide sensor, making it a photography-focused foldable device.

The Find N6 will offer an 8.12-inch LTPO display on the inside, providing a smooth and immersive experience when unfolded. On the outside, the phone includes a 6.62-inch cover display for easy access when folded.

With its crease-free display, high-end specifications, and large battery, the Oppo Find N6 is shaping up to be one of the most advanced foldable smartphones in the market. Oppo’s teaser has already created anticipation among tech enthusiasts, who are eager to see how the device performs once officially launched.

As the launch date is approaching, we will get more details about it. So stay tuned for more updates.

See Also: Oppo A6s Launched in Pakistan — Specifications & Price Revealed