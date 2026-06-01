Leaked: OPPO Find X10 Testing 100MP Square Front Camera That Outshines iPhone 17

Android smartphone makers have invested billions in rear camera systems over the past five years. Periscope zooms, massive primary sensors, computational photography engines. But the front camera? It has largely been an afterthought, incremental megapixel bumps and AI touch-ups dressed up as innovation. OPPO appears ready to change that equation in a significant way with the upcoming OPPO Find X10 100MP selfie camera.

A Find X10 100MP selfie camera Nobody Saw Coming

A new leak from Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station suggests the upcoming OPPO Find X10 series is currently being tested with a 100MP square-format selfie camera sensor. If it makes it to commercial release, the Find X10 would be the first Android smartphone lineup to ship with a square selfie sensor, offering greater framing flexibility for both vertical and horizontal content.

The detail that makes this leak technically credible: the front camera is tipped to use a customised 100MP Samsung sensor measuring around 1/2.5 inches.

A previous report had already suggested that OPPO was exploring square-shaped front camera sensors, but it did not clearly mention which model would get it first. This new information now directly links it to the Find X10 lineup.

Why the Shape of a Sensor Actually Matters

Most people do not think about sensor geometry when buying a phone. But shape fundamentally determines what a camera can and cannot do.

Every Android smartphone today ships with a rectangular front sensor, optimised for portrait orientation because that is how most people hold their phones. The consequence is a trade-off: shoot vertically and you get a tighter frame; shoot horizontally and you lose resolution because the sensor crops itself.

A customised 100MP square 1:1 front sensor captures a much larger, equal horizontal and vertical frame in a single shot. That single change unlocks something genuinely useful: the ability to crop the same selfie for an Instagram portrait post, a YouTube landscape thumbnail, or a WhatsApp profile picture, all from one capture, without compromise.

For group selfies, live streamers, and content creators who constantly flip their phones between orientations, this is not a gimmick. It is a practical quality-of-life upgrade disguised as a spec sheet number.

How Does It Stack Up Against the iPhone 17?

Apple was the first to commercialise square selfie sensor technology. Apple introduced the technology with the iPhone 17 series, which uses a square front camera sensor called Center Stage. However, Apple’s solution uses a 24MP sensor, while OPPO is reportedly testing a much higher 100MP version.

OPPO’s 100MP version would deliver four times Apple’s Center Stage resolution for Android’s first square selfie.

The resolution gap matters for one practical reason: digital zoom and cropping. A 100MP sensor gives users dramatically more pixel data to work with. You can zoom into a group photo to isolate a face, crop an extreme close-up from a wide frame, or pull a sharp profile photo out of a candid wide shot, all without the blurry, smudged result that lower-resolution cropping typically produces.

Apple’s Center Stage implementation is genuinely impressive in real-world use. But resolution has always been where it leaves room for improvement. OPPO appears to be targeting exactly that gap.

The Full Find X10 Picture Is Even More Impressive

The selfie camera is not the only headline in the Find X10 leak sheet. Leaks suggest OPPO is testing a brand-new 200MP primary camera sensor with a large sensor size between 1/1.3-inch and 1/1.4-inch. That could allow significantly better low-light photography, improved dynamic range, and flagship-level detail capture.

Then there is the battery. OPPO is reportedly equipping the standard Find X10 with a massive 8,000mAh battery, representing a significant jump from the already impressive 7,025mAh in the Find X9. This milestone is likely achieved through silicon-carbon anode battery technology, keeping the phone remarkably slim.

The OPPO Find X10 lineup is also expected to use MediaTek’s upcoming 2nm Dimensity 9600 chipset. That chip is significant not just for raw performance but for AI processing capability, which directly affects how well a 100MP front camera handles low-light selfies, skin tone accuracy, and real-time video enhancement.

A wave of leaks has also revealed a display panel developed by Tianma measuring 6.32 inches with a screen-to-body ratio of 98.5%, achieved through bezels just 0.35mm thick on all sides. For reference, the iPhone 17 Pro has bezels measuring 1.44mm.

The Fine Print: It Is Still a Leak

It is worth applying standard scepticism here. Since this is still in testing, the details should be taken with a pinch of salt. Hardware that tests well does not always make it to final production. Sensor size, resolution, and even the square format itself could change before any official announcement.

With a rumoured official debut scheduled for October 2026, OPPO is positioning this device to capture the attention of heavy mobile gamers and creators alike. That gives the company several months to finalise, or revise, what is currently being tested.

The Bottom Line

The smartphone industry has spent years telling consumers that rear camera systems define flagship photography. OPPO’s Find X10 leak challenges that assumption directly. A 100MP square selfie sensor is not an incremental update; it is a rethinking of what a front camera is for.

If it ships, it will force Samsung, Xiaomi, and even Apple to respond. The selfie camera arms race, which has been quietly dormant for years, may finally be waking up, and OPPO might be the one to fire the starting shot.