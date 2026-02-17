Oppo Find X10 Could Launch With MagSafe-Style Magnets Before Samsung

Oppo may be preparing to do what Samsung still hasn’t: introduce built-in magnets inside its flagship smartphones.

According to a new leak, the upcoming Oppo Find X10 series could feature an integrated magnetic system similar to Apple’s MagSafe ecosystem. If accurate, Oppo would become the first major Chinese smartphone manufacturer to offer this hardware feature natively.

This is particularly notable because Samsung was widely expected to bring a similar upgrade to the Galaxy S26 lineup, but recent reports suggest that won’t happen in 2026.

Oppo Find X10 Could Support Magnetic Accessories Like MagSafe

The leak comes from well-known Weibo tipster Smart Pikachu, who claims Oppo is planning to add built-in magnets to the Find X10 series.

This would allow the phone to attach seamlessly to magnetic accessories such as

Wireless charging pads

Magnetic power banks

Snap-on wallets

Car mounts

Camera and gaming accessories

In short, Oppo could be building its own version of the MagSafe-style ecosystem, something Android users have been waiting for.

While wireless charging already exists on many flagship devices, magnets make the experience more precise and convenient by ensuring perfect alignment.

Oppo Could Lead the Android Accessory Shift

Built-in magnets may sound like a small change, but they could reshape how users interact with premium smartphones. Apple’s MagSafe has already proven that magnetic ecosystems encourage an entire market of accessories. Oppo adopting this early could give it a major advantage in:

Premium branding

Accessory partnerships

Faster wireless charging adoption

More seamless daily usability

For Android users, this could finally push magnetic charging beyond niche third-party cases.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Expected the Upgrade, But It May Not Happen

Samsung has faced criticism for lagging behind Apple in adopting magnetic charging hardware.

The Galaxy S26 series was rumored to finally include magnets, but multiple reports now indicate Samsung may delay the feature again. Some leaks even suggest that built-in magnets may not arrive until the Galaxy S27 in 2027, meaning Oppo could get there first.

That would be a rare moment where Oppo leads Samsung in hardware innovation, at least in this category.

Will Oppo Use the Latest Qi2 Wireless Charging Standard?

One key question remains unanswered: will Oppo’s magnets support the latest Qi2.2 wireless charging standard?

Qi2 is the industry’s attempt to bring MagSafe-like alignment to Android devices, but adoption has been slow. The Find X10 series is expected to support wireless charging, but it’s still unclear whether Oppo will fully embrace Qi2 or develop its own proprietary magnetic system.

Either way, built-in magnets would mark a major step forward.

Find X10 Specs: What Else Is Oppo Working On?

So far, specifications are limited, but earlier reports hint at flagship-level upgrades.

Leaks suggest:

Chipset

Find X10 Pro may use the MediaTek Dimensity 9600

Find X10 could feature the Dimensity 9500+

Camera Ambitions

Oppo is also reportedly testing a dual 200MP camera setup with large 1/1.3-inch sensors, potentially one of the most powerful camera systems in a Chinese flagship.

If Oppo combines cutting-edge cameras with magnetic accessory support, the Find X10 could be a serious rival to Samsung’s Ultra lineup.

Expected Launch Timeline: Second Half of 2026

The leaker claims Oppo will launch the Find X10 series in the second half of 2026, which could mean anytime from June to December. However, Oppo’s previous flagship cycle offers a clue:

Find X9 and Find X9 Pro launched in October 2025

So an October 2026 release for the Find X10 series seems most likely. Still, Oppo has not confirmed anything officially, so all details should be taken cautiously.

What This Development Means for the Smartphone Industry

If Oppo becomes the first major Chinese brand to introduce built-in magnets, it could trigger a wider Android shift toward magnetic ecosystems. Samsung’s delay may leave room for Oppo to shape accessory trends and redefine flagship convenience in 2026.

For now, the Find X10 remains a leak, but it’s one worth watching closely. Oppo may be quietly preparing a feature that Samsung fans have been waiting years for.