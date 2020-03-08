Everything You Need to Know About OPPO Find X2 and X2 Pro
After a small delay due to the MWC cancellation, OPPO Find X2 and Find X2 Pro are now finally here. Both are high-end smartphones and come with some impressive specs and features. Both have come with the latest Snapdragon 865 chipsets with 5G modems, 120Hz screens and the fastest charging on the market. Let’s have a quick look at the key specs of both models.
OPPO Find X2
The key specs of Find X2 are:
- Price: $1128
- Snapdragon 865
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM
- 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage
- 6.7” AMOLED panel of QHD+ resolution that with 120Hz refresh rate
- Triple shooter on the back, including main 48MP 1/43″ Sony IMX586 sensor with F/1.7 lens, 12MP ultrawide angle unit and a 13MP telephoto cam with 5x hybrid zoom.
- The front camera is of 32MP Sony IMX616 quad-Bayer sensor and f/2.4 aperture
- ColorOS 7.1, based on Android 10
- 4,200 mAh power cell that supports 65W Super VOOC 2.0 Flash Charge.
- Connectivity: all Wi-Fi options and Bluetooth 5.1
- Available Colours: Ocean Glass and Black Ceramic
OPPO Find X2 Pro
The Key specs of Find X2 Pro
- Price: $1353
- Snapdragon 865
- 12 GB RAM
- 512GB UFS storage
- OPPO customized 120Hz QHD+ Ultra Vision Screen of 6.7″
- Triple Camera setup on back including a 48MP wide-angle lens + 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens + 13MP telephoto lens, whilst supporting 10x hybrid zoom.
- The selfie shooter is of 32 MP camera with f/2.4 aperture and 5P lens.
- ColorOS 7.1, based on Android 10
- 4,260 mAh battery supporting the 65W Super VOOC 2.0 Flash Charge technology.
- The IP68 water and dust resistance (X2 only achieves IP54) and a
- X-axis motor for superior haptic feedback.
- Colours: Vegan Leather Orange and Black Ceramic finishes