Everything You Need to Know About OPPO Find X2 and X2 Pro

After a small delay due to the MWC cancellation, OPPO Find X2 and Find X2 Pro are now finally here. Both are high-end smartphones and come with some impressive specs and features. Both have come with the latest Snapdragon 865 chipsets with 5G modems, 120Hz screens and the fastest charging on the market. Let’s have a quick look at the key specs of both models.

OPPO Find X2

The key specs of Find X2 are:

Price: $1128

$1128 Snapdragon 865

12GB LPDDR5 RAM

256GB of UFS 3.0 storage

6.7” AMOLED panel of QHD+ resolution that with 120Hz refresh rate

Triple shooter on the back, including main 48MP 1/43″ Sony IMX586 sensor with F/1.7 lens, 12MP ultrawide angle unit and a 13MP telephoto cam with 5x hybrid zoom.

The front camera is of 32MP Sony IMX616 quad-Bayer sensor and f/2.4 aperture

ColorOS 7.1, based on Android 10

4,200 mAh power cell that supports 65W Super VOOC 2.0 Flash Charge.

Connectivity: all Wi-Fi options and Bluetooth 5.1

all Wi-Fi options and Bluetooth 5.1 Available Colours: Ocean Glass and Black Ceramic

OPPO Find X2 Pro

The Key specs of Find X2 Pro