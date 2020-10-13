



Finally, Oppo has decided to introduce Find X2 smartphone and Watch on October 19. Thanks to a leak on Weibo that has provided us with the launch date that we can circle on our calendar. According to the report, the special version will be coming with a custom paint job and an exclusive theme. The handset will have 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

.On the rear of the phone, there is the Worlds 2020 logo which is the marketing name of the 2020 Season World Championship or might be the conclusion of the 2020 LOL esports season, a tournament held in Shanghai, China.

Oppo Find X2 Edition to Introduce on October 19

The phone is coming in a mist-green-blue shade on the back and the sides, with golden accents on the top, bottom, and around the camera.

The phone’s back is likely to be a regular glass panel. On the back, there is a triple camera that is placed beautifully. The phone will be powered by the chipset Snapdragon 865 on the inside, and ColorOS 7 to give you smooth performance and a better experience.

Yesterday, I informed you guys about the Oppo first smart Tv which will also be revealed by the company on October 19. If you want to read about it then: CLICK HERE

