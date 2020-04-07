The users are waiting anxiously for upcoming Oppo Find X2 Lite. We know they all are keen interested to know about the specs of the phone. So, here are complete specs with images and specs.

This upcoming phone will have a 6.4-inch and measures1080x2400px AMOLED screen up front. The phone has a teardrop notch and an under-display optical fingerprint scanner. The phone is powered by 7nm Snapdragon 765G chipset paired with octa-core processor and a 5G X52 modem.

Oppo Find X2 Lite: Specs & Images

The internal storage of the phone is 8GB RAM which is fixed and the storage is a non-expandable to 128GB.

When we look into the camera section, we will see that the camera is consist of a 48MP f/1.7 1/2.0-inch main snapper, 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide unit, 2MP macro cam and 2MP depth sensor. While there is a 32MP on the front shooter.

The powerhouse of the phone is backed by a 4,025mAh huge battery with the support of 30W wired charging but no wireless charging. The software is Color OS 7.0 and the phone is running on Android 10 out of the box.

The upcoming phone will be available in two color variants- Black and White. The launch date of the phone is not revealed officially yet

