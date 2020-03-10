OPPO has just recently revealed its Find X2 series including vanilla Find X2 and X2 Pro. Both are high-end flagship devices. However, the most powerful device is Find X2 Pro. The smartphone has come with high-tech specs and yet top the AnTuTu score list. OPPO Find X2 Pro Breaks AnTuTu Record by making 637,099 points on it.

OPPO Find X2 Pro Breaks AnTuTu Record Leaving Behind the Unannounced Red Magic 5G

The smartphone has managed to achieve this score because of that latest Snapdragon 865 SoC. Also, the phone holds the top camera score on DxOMark and was recently granted an A+ rating from DisplayMate.

There were other smartphones that have ones had the highest score. For example, the previous highest-scoring Android phone on AnTuTu was the Snapdragon 855+ powered Asus ROG Phone II with its 507,284 points. Later on, we see the Black Shark 3 (620,952 points). There is another unannounced Red Magic 5G with 633,724 points. Now, the Find X2 Pro is top on the list.

Let’s have a quick look at the specs of this highest-scored smartphone. As mentioned above, it has come with Snapdragon 865 SoC. It has 12 GB RAM and 512 GB onboard storage. It has come with the latest Android 10 out of the box.

Also Check: Everything You Need to Know About OPPO Find X2 and X2 Pro