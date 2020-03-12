The upcoming flagship sports one of the best smartphone displays in the industry

OPPO Find X2 Pro secures top position in the DXOMARK camera ranking with a total score of 124

OPPO Find X2 series awarded A+ Rating by DisplayMate, secures top position in DXOMARK Camera ranking

OPPO, a leading global smart device brand, today announced that its upcoming premium flagship Find X2 series, has received an “A+ Top Tier Rating” by display research lab DisplayMate. World’s leading evaluator, DisplayMate is well known for conducting in-depth comprehensive lab tests and measurements for smartphone displays. This rating demonstrates that Find X2 series has one of the best smartphone displays in the market. OPPO also announced that Find X2 Pro secured top position in DXOMARK camera ranking for its all-round powerful camera performance.

With its Find series, OPPO has endeavored to redefine the definition of creativity and innovation. DisplayMate has awarded OPPO Find X2 the highest A+ rating basis the smartphone’s resolution, screen refresh rate, color, and high dynamic range. The smartphone will feature the most advanced screen by OPPO, which will offer the best viewing experience to consumers. With an OPPO customized 120Hz QHD+ Ultra Vision Screen, a resolution of 3168 * 1440, 513 ppi, ultra-low screen reflectivity and a maximum screen brightness of up to 1200nit, the Find X2 series creates a clear and comfortable display in any environment.

Owing to the stellar camera capability of OPPO Find X2 Pro, the flagship smartphone secured the top position in the DXOMARK camera ranking. Find X2 Pro’s camera performance scored a total of 124, delivering remarkable results in all areas. OPPO Find X2 Pro is equipped with a triple-camera combination, 48MP wide-angle lens + 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens + 13MP telephoto lens. The smartphone is also is equipped with a second-generation 10x hybrid zoom. The brand new OIS driver chip, combined with image multi-focus fusion technology and an ultra-resolution algorithm, can ensure the consistency of color and white balance when switching between three cameras. OPPO Find X2 series made its global debut on 6th March 2020 and will be launched in Pakistan soon.

Checkout? These Are the Key Specs of OPPO Reno3 Global Variant

Post reviewing the latest OPPO Find X2 Pro, DXOMARK said, “We’ve seen excellent smartphone cameras from OPPO before, but the Find X2 Pro is the company’s masterpiece so far, thanks to its camera delivering in all areas. Whether you shoot on a sunny day outside or in a dimly-lit restaurant, or shoot with the ultra-wide angle or the 5x zoom, or record a bokeh shot or a 4K video clip, the Find X2 Pro is highly unlikely to disappoint, making it the go-to device for mobile photographers who rely on their smartphone camera in a wide variety of situations.”

The A+ Grade by DisplayMate demonstrates that OPPO recognizes the importance of Display Excellence and has lived up to its commitment towards innovating excellent technology and has even made a major advancement in Smartphone Display Performance.