Oppo Find X2 to Come with 30W Wireless Charging Support
Oppo is getting ready to release the Find X2 and Find X2 Pro officially in March. But before their launch we came across some of the leaked features that appeared online and have also received multiple certifications. Now, a new leak of the Oppo Find X2 duo suggest that it will come with the support of 30W wireless fast charging.
Another leak or we can say an interesting piece of information has leaked that the upcoming flagship phone of Oppo will also have the support for reverse wireless charging which shows that all the users can charge other devices such as truly wireless earphones using the Oppo Find X2. However, when the battery level of phone falls below 25 percent, then this feature will not be working.
Oppo Find X2 to Come with 30W Wireless Charging Support
Some other leaked feature of Oppo Find X2 and its pro variant will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. There will be reportedly feature of a 2K display along with 120Hz refresh rate.
The company has decided to release the Oppo Find X2 series phones on February 22, but due to MWC 2020’s cancellation, the launch event was pushed back to March this year.
The power house of the Oppo Find X2 will be fueled by 3900 mAh paired with USB Type-C port. It is to be expected that the screen size will be 6.5 inches (16.51 cm).
Features of main camera:
|Triple
|48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.3″, 1.75µm, PDAF, OIS
13 MP, f/2.4, 53mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, 1.0µm, PDAF, 2x optical zoom
8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.2″, 1.4µm
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|[email protected]/30fps, [email protected], [email protected]; gyro-EIS
Features of front camera:
|Dual
|32 MP, f/2.4, (ultrawide), 1/2.8″, 0.8µm
SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor)
|Features
|Auto-HDR
|Video
|[email protected]
Recommended Reading: Key Features of Oppo Reno3 Pro New Version