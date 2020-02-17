Oppo is getting ready to release the Find X2 and Find X2 Pro officially in March. But before their launch we came across some of the leaked features that appeared online and have also received multiple certifications. Now, a new leak of the Oppo Find X2 duo suggest that it will come with the support of 30W wireless fast charging.

Another leak or we can say an interesting piece of information has leaked that the upcoming flagship phone of Oppo will also have the support for reverse wireless charging which shows that all the users can charge other devices such as truly wireless earphones using the Oppo Find X2. However, when the battery level of phone falls below 25 percent, then this feature will not be working.

Oppo Find X2 to Come with 30W Wireless Charging Support