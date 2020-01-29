OPPO has launched the Find X back in 2018. Now, the successor of Find X is also in process. OPPO Find X2 and Find X2 Pro has appeared in some rumours and leaks. Now Both phones have certified by NBTC in Thailand. Find X2 has appeared with the model number CPH2023 and Find X2 Pro with the model number CPH2025.

OPPO Find X2 and Find X2 Pro Certified by NBTC

Previously, OPPO’s vice president, Brian Shen, has revealed on his Weibo account that “2K and 120Hz go along with 65W SuperVOOC”. Now after the certification, it is quite clear that he is hinting the Find X2 smartphones.

He has also revealed on Twitter some hands-on experience with the Oppo Find X2. According to him, “the screen is second to none” and “will be a game-changer”. From his comments, we can say that it will be a high-end flagship device.

Unfortunately, this is all that we know so far about the device. But hopefully, we will get more details in the near future. We also do not know the official launch date yet. As we know that OPPO will launch some devices at MWC 2020 in Barcelona next month. So, we can say that we will get the Find X2 and X2 Pro then.