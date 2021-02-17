Yesterday’s screenshots showed that the Oppo Find X3 is bearing a model number PEDM00. The phone will be running on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.2 and will have 8GB RAM. Now, the smartphone has also appeared on Geekbench with 8GB RAM and Android 11.

The phone is powered by a chipset known as “kona” in the motherboard section. For readers information, kona is the codename of Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Oppo Find X3 Appears on Geekbench

However, the leak via AIDA 64 benchmark has revealed that Find X3 will be coming with a Snapdragon 870 chipset. The Geekbench also showed that the device has scored 4,280 points in the single-core test, and 12,843 scores in the multi-core test.

The phone is expected to feature a 6.7-inch display with a resolution set to 1080 x 2412 pixels. The internal storage of the device will be 256GB. There are no details about the camera resolution of this base model yet. According to the report, Pro model will have a quad-camera setup consisting of 50MP + 50MP + 13MP + 3MP sensors. The powerhouse of Find X3 Pro will be fueled by a 4500mAh battery that could offer 65W wired charging, and 30W wireless charging support.

Other than Find X3, and the Find X3 Pro, OPPO might also launch the Find X3 Lite, which is said to be just a rebranded OPPO Reno 5 smartphone. It is to be expected that the Find X3 Lite will have a 6.5-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset, a 4300mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.

Recommended Reading: OPPO A15 is Coming to Pakistan