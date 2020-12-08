OPPO is quite busy in bringing the variety of smartphones. The company has just recently revealed that it will launch its next flagship smartphone in the first three months of 2021. Moreover, it will be powered by the newly launched Snapdragon 888 chipset. However now, OPPO Find X3 Pro Specs Leak Reveals a few more information about the device. Let’s have a look.

OPPO Find X3 Pro Leak Reveals These Specs

The codename of the phone is Fussi. A famous leakster Evan Blass has revealed key specs of the phone. First of all, it will feature a 6.7-inch 1440×3216 screen with 1.07 billion color support and adaptive dynamic frame rate – from 10 Hz all the way up to 120 Hz.

At the back, we will see a pair of new 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensors, one for the primary shooter, and the other for the ultrawide. Along with them, there will be a 13 MP snapper capable of 2x optical zoom and a 3 MP macro camera with lights circling its lens, thus enabling it to function “as a de facto microscope”.

Moreover, the phone will weigh about 190g. Also, the phone will have a curved screen. The back will be either ceramic or glass. It will be available in black and blue colours initially, with white coming later.

Furthermore, the phone will have a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 wired charging, and 30W VOOC Air wireless charging. Also, the phone will run ColorOS 11 based on Android 11.

All these are rumours. OPPO has not revealed any information regarding the device yet. But we hope to get more information in the coming days. Till then stay tuned for more updates.

