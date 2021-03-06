OPPO Find X3 Pro will have an LTPO Screen with 5Hz-120Hz Refresh Rate

OPPO’s upcoming Find X3 series is in news for quite some time. We are getting details about the upcoming phones day by day. According to some latest report, OPPO Find X3 Pro will come with a Samsung-made AMOLED screen with an LTPO backplane. The screen will have a variable refresh rate between 5Hz and 120Hz.

According to a popular insider, Ice universe, the panel will come with Samsung’s E4 with 10-bit colour support. Moreover, it will be the first non-Samsung on the market with an LTPO panel.

On the other hand, the phone OnePlus 9 Pro will also have an LTPO display and will become official on March 8. While Find X3 series will launch three days later.

In addition to Samsung, the first mobile phone to use an LTPO screen is the OPPO Find X3 series, which supports 5Hz-120Hz smart adjustment, and this screen supports 10bit, the top E4 screen from Samsung Display. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) March 5, 2021

Both phones will use the same 6.78-inch 1440p 120Hz AMOLED display. The previous rumours claim that the display will support a refresh rate range between 10Hz and 120Hz.

Furthermore, the OPPO Find X3 Pro will launch with a pair of 50MP cameras with Sony’s IMX766 sensor – one for the main camera and one for the ultrawide. The phone will also come with a 4,500mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging and ColorOS 11, based on Android 11.

Previously, OPPO Find X3 has appeared on AnTuTu and the result is amazing. The Snapdragon 888-powered phone reached a score of 771,491, which is a new record. We will surely get more information in the coming days.

