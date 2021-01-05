OPPO’s Find series is quite famous because of its high-end specs and astonishing design. The company is now working on another smartphone of Find series. OPPO Find X3 is in news from quite some time. The company is planning to bring the launch in the first quarter of 2021. OPPO Find X3 has appeared on AnTuTu and the result is amazing. The Snapdragon 888-powered phone reached a score of 771,491, which is a new record.

OPPO Find X3 Sets New Record on AnTuTu

Qualcomm’s official result points of the chipset are 735,000. However, the AnTuTu result is a sum of four phone components – CPU, GPU, UX and memory. Unfortunately, the listing has not revealed any information regarding the specs of the phone. However, we can expect that the powerful phone will come with powerful specs. The phone should have at least 12GB of RAM and plenty of storage.

Moreover, the phone is expected to have a 6.7” screen with QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. We have already seen these specs in Find X2 Pro. So, there may be a 144Hz refresh rate in the phone.

Anyways, the Find X3 is said to have a new custom-made 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor for the main camera, along with a 13MP 2x telephoto shooter. We may see an additional longer-zoom periscope on the Pro version too.

Although, there are a few Snapdragon 888 powered phones in the market. But OPPO Find X3 seems to be more powerful than others. The phone is in initial rumours. We will surely get more details in the near future. Till then stay tuned for more updates.