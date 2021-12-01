This happens every time. when Qualcomm introduced its new flagship chipset, many companies raced to pledge allegiance to the SoC, announcing their flagship will be powered by the chip. Now, Qualcomm has announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Just like other companies, OPPO has announced to launch Find X4 Pro with this chipset in the first quarter of 2022.

OPPO Find X4 Pro Officially Scheduled for Q1 2022

Although, the previous reports were also claiming that the Find X Pro will be powered by the new chipset. This is the first time OPPO has itself announced it.

Anyhow, the upcoming phone is likely to come with a triple-camera setup at the back. The back setup will include 50 MP + 50 MP + 13 MP sensors. Moreover, the phone will feature a 6.7” OLED with 1440p resolution and an adaptive high refresh rate.

The predecessors, Find X2 Pro and Find X3 Pro arrived in March. S, it is fair to say the Find X4 Pro will follow suit within the promised timeframe. The bigger question is how quickly Oppo will bring the phone outside China – previously it took the company between 4 and 12 weeks to schedule a global launch.

