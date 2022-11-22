OPPO Find X6 Pro Could Be One of the Thickest Smartphones of 2023

OPPO is working on its next flagship device, Find X6 Pro which will launch in the first quarter of 2023. The phone has already appeared in many leaks and renders. Now, the latest leak has revealed that this could be one of the thickest flagship smartphones in 2023.

According to Digital Chat Station, the phone will have a thickness of between 9.3 and 9.4mm, even without the camera hump. This prototype may apparently be finished in ceramic rather than glass. Moreover, there will be another variant with a leather back, which could push its height excluding the camera hump to 9.5mm.

No doubt, Find X6 Pro will be one of the most attractive new Android devices in terms of mobile photography. The same source has revealed that the phone will feature three 50MP cameras on its back with Sony sensors behind all three lenses.

The main one will be the Sony IMX 989 – a 1-inch sensor with a 7P lens and OIS. The ultrawide module will house a Sony IMX890 sensor while the third one will be a Sony IMX890 lens with 2.7x optical zoom and OIS. Oppo will also bring a ToF (time of flight) sensor to help with depth mapping.

Some previous reports have also revealed that the upcoming Find X6 Pro will launch with a dual-chip strategy. The phone will be available with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and MediaTek Dimensity 9200. Find X6 Pro will also bring a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

OPPO has not revealed any information regarding the device yet. But we will get more news in the coming days. So stay tuned.

