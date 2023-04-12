If you are looking for the best camera phone, OPPO has the best option for you. The OPPO Find X6 Pro has impressed the smartphone camera industry with its remarkable DxOMark image score. The phone scored 153 points by securing its place as the top-ranked smartphone on the DxOMark global image ranking list. Honor Magic5 Pro is now in second place while Huawei Mate 50 Pro is in third place.
DxOMark experts praised the OPPO Find X6 Pro for its balanced and exceptional performance in all photography sub-items such as photos, videos, zoom, and bokeh. The camera’s accurate exposure, excellent texture, and noise balance.
OPPO Find X6 Pro is the World’s Best Camera Phone with DxOMark
According to the DxOMark, OPPO Find X6 Pro performed exceptionally well in low-light shooting scenes, scoring the highest points among all smartphones. The phone’s large sensor camera module helps preserve details in the scene under all lighting conditions while controlling noise to deliver good image quality both day and night.
The standout feature of the OPPO Find X6 Pro’s camera is its three-camera setup, including a 1/1.56-inch ultra-sensitive periscope telephoto lens, a 1-inch large bottom wide-angle lens, and a free-curved ultra-wide-angle lens. All three lenses boast the industry’s strongest light sensitivity, providing users with a remarkable photography experience.
Furthermore, the OPPO Find X6 Pro utilizes new photon matrix technology, which improves the dynamic range of light and dark tones by eight times compared to traditional technology.
Despite these impressive achievements, there are some drawbacks as well. The phone seems to be inconsistent with the exposure metering in both stills and videos. And due to the main camera’s 1″ sensor, you need to take group shots from afar because otherwise, not everyone will be in focus. The limited depth of field is an issue with all big-sensor smartphones, so Find X6 Pro is not alone.
