Oppo Find X8 Hasselblad Cameras Promise Powerful Zoom & AI Magic: Check Out Its Camera Samples!

The Oppo Find X8 series features the Find X8 and X8 Pro. It was launched in China last week. The highly anticipated series will soon be available worldwide. Known for its stylish design and innovative tech, Oppo is setting the stage to enchant users with its powerful camera capabilities, crafted in collaboration with Hasselblad. In this blog, you will get a sneak peek at the Find X8’s camera showcasing the impressive specs and AI enhancements that elevate smartphone photography.

A Sneak Peek Into Oppo Find X8 Camera Samples

The Oppo Find X8 packs a triple 50MP setup. The primary camera features a 24mm lens with a wide f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilization (OIS). Furthermore, there’s a telephoto lens with a 73mm focal length and a unique dual prism design. The prism deviates light 180° before it reaches the sensor, allowing for clear, steady 3x optical zoom. Moreover, this telephoto camera can extend to 6x zoom while maintaining exceptional clarity.

For ultra-wide shots, the Find X8’s third 50MP camera boasts a 15mm lens with a broad 120° field of view and autofocus. This setup is perfect for capturing expansive landscapes and group photos without losing detail. Users can also explore an amazing 120x digital zoom feature, backed by an AI super-resolution algorithm, to take distant shots with unprecedented clarity.

Oppo also focused on AI-driven photography enhancements. The camera software in Oppo Find X8 includes an AI reflection-removal feature, which intelligently annihilates unwanted reflections from glass, improving image quality in challenging environments. Hasselblad’s portrait mode offers lifelike color reproduction and professional-grade depth in portraits, a welcoming feature for mobile photographers.

The Find X8’s camera is just the beginning of what’s anticipated from this series. We will see a plethora of features in the upcoming global release. From ultra-clear zooms to AI image processing, the Oppo Find X8 series is shaping up to be a strong contender in the premium smartphone camera segment. Stay tuned for more updates.

