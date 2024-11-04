Oppo Find X8 Mini Rumored to Rival Vivo’s Compact Flagships

Oppo successfully launched the highly anticipated Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro in China. The company is gearing up to expand its lineup with two new models: the Find X8 Ultra and a compact Find X8 Mini. The latest rumors claim that the brand plans to introduce a smaller smartphone to compete directly with the recently launched Vivo X200 Pro Mini. Oppo Find X8 mini is tipped to boast similar design and tech aspirations, to give tough competition in the compact flagship category.

Expected Oppo Find X8 Mini Specs

Find X8 Mini will reportedly come with the same features and specs as that of its rival, the Vivo X200 Pro Mini. It will boast a Dimensity 9400 chipset with up to 16GB of RAM, ensuring smooth performance and powerful multitasking. The Vivo X200 Pro Mini comes with a 6.3-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. So, Oppo will definitely aim to match or surpass these specs to maintain its competitive edge.

The camera capabilities of the upcoming compact Find X8 will be a focal point. The Vivo model includes a triple-lens 50-megapixel rear setup with versatile lenses for ultrawide, periscope telephoto, and standard shots. So, we anticipate a comparable or enhanced camera system in the Find X8 Mini that would likely appeal to photography enthusiasts. Moreover, Vivo’s latest compact phone incorporates a massive 5,700mAh battery with rapid 90W wired and 30W wireless charging. So, Oppo may integrate a hefty battery to make the Mini more appealing to users wanting power-packed features in a smaller phone.

All these rumors seem promising, but Oppo has yet to officially confirm details about the Find X8 Mini or Find X8 Ultra. With the potential launch of this anticipated handset. Oppo will offer a full lineup, from the base model to the more compact Mini and feature-rich Ultra. If these additions become a reality, Oppo’s Find X8 series will cater to a wider range of user preferences, further establishing the company in the flagship smartphone market.

