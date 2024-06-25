Oppo Find X8 Pro to Feature a New Periscope Camera – Leaks

Oppo’s flagship Find X7 series has amazed users, especially because of its exceptional camera capabilities. Leakster Digital Chat Station has now unveiled the camera configurations for the upcoming Oppo Find X8 series. The leak shows the camera specifications for both the standard Find X8 and its pro variant.

According to the tipster, the Find X8 Pro will arrive with a quad-camera setup, consisting of two periscope telephoto lenses. Similar to the basic model, the Find X8 Pro will also feature a 50MP main sensor with a 1/1.4-inch size. As per the tipster, both phones will feature a Sony LYT-808 sensor, which was also used in the Find X7.

On the other hand, the basic Find X8 will feature a triple-camera system with a 50 MP main sensor with a size of 1/1.4 inch. Moreover, it will arrive with a single periscope telephoto lens. Besides, the details of the other two cameras remain unknown.

The leak further reveals that the new periscope lens uses the Sony IMX882 sensor, which has a size of 1/1.953 inches.

Apart from the camera, earlier reports suggest that the standard Oppo Find X8 will be equipped with the Dimensity 9400 processor and will sport a 1.5K resolution flat display. The battery capacity is expected to range between 5100 mAh and 5500 mAh. The pro variant, on the other hand, is expected to include a 2.7D curved display. Also, both the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro are anticipated to feature a glass back and are anticipated to arrive in October of this year.

